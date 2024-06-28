Open Menu

IMF Slightly Downgrades US Economic Forecast For 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

IMF slightly downgrades US economic forecast for 2024

The IMF said Thursday it expects the US economy to grow a bit more slowly than previously forecast, while praising the way it has remained "robust, dynamic, and adaptable to changing global conditions"

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The IMF said Thursday it expects the US economy to grow a bit more slowly than previously forecast, while praising the way it has remained "robust, dynamic, and adaptable to changing global conditions."

The US economy "has been remarkably strong," IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters during a press conference at the Fund's headquarters in Washington on Thursday.

She added that the United States is the only economy out of the G20 group of nations whose economic output now exceeds its pre-pandemic level, pointing to stronger-than-expected employment growth, and a disinflation process that has been "less costly than most feared."

The world's largest economy is now expected to grow 2.6 percent this year, down 0.1 percentage point from the IMF's previous forecast in April.

"The US economy has proven itself to be robust, dynamic, and adaptable to changing global conditions," the IMF said in a statement accompanying its updated economic forecasts, adding that activity and employment "continue to exceed expectations."

"Nonetheless, the fiscal deficit is too large, creating a sustained upward trajectory for the public debt-GDP ratio," it added, while warning about the impact of the "ongoing expansion of trade restrictions."

The IMF said it expects the Federal Reserve to hit its inflation target by mid-2025, slightly ahead of the median forecast from the US central bank's rate-setting committee.

The Fed has responded to a post-pandemic inflationary surge in 2022 by hiking its key lending rate to its highest level in 23 years, and then holding it there.

While inflation has fallen sharply, it remains stuck slightly above the Fed's long-term target of two percent, and policymakers have indicated they are happy to hold rates high until they see further signs of disinflation.

The IMF's inflation forecast "is a bit more optimistic" than the Fed's, Georgieva told reporters.

She said the trajectory for inflation in the United States since its peak in 2022 had given the IMF the "confidence" that it was on the right track.

In its forecasts published Thursday, the IMF said "the expected decline in shelter inflation may materialize more slowly, or reverse more quickly than expected."

"Also, even with the sizable expansion in labor supply, nominal wage growth remains relatively high which could forestall the expected softening of non-shelter services inflation," it added.

During talks ahead of the publication of these forecasts, Georgieva and US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen "discussed the remarkable performance of the US economy over the past few years, including economic growth and employment that continue to exceed expectations," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Washington Bank United States April May From Employment

Recent Stories

Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt cons ..

Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt constitutional term

15 minutes ago
 Ukrainian forces say Western ammo supplies increas ..

Ukrainian forces say Western ammo supplies increasing

15 minutes ago
 France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic g ..

France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic gold

15 minutes ago
 AOA gathers in Istanbul to promote human rights, g ..

AOA gathers in Istanbul to promote human rights, good governance

15 minutes ago
 Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed c ..

Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed coup

15 minutes ago
 Edu ministry partners with CERP to enhance teachin ..

Edu ministry partners with CERP to enhance teaching quality

15 minutes ago
Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France

Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points

35 minutes ago
 269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year

269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year

36 minutes ago
 NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022 ..

NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-23

36 minutes ago
 Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for ..

Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 4

36 minutes ago
 Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for ..

Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employm ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business