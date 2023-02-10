UrduPoint.com

IMF Staff-level Talks Conclude Positively, Discussion On MEFP From Monday: Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 10:40 AM

IMF staff-level talks conclude positively, discussion on MEFP from Monday: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday said that after conclusion of staff-level talks on the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would start a virtual discussion on the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) from Monday.

"Good news is (that) as per their commitment, the team has gone according to their plan.

As per their commitment, we have received MEFP. The draft is with us, we will study it and from Monday we will engage in virtual discussion with the fund," Dar said while addressing a press conference.

He said, the government was committed to fulfill its sovereign commitments and would complete the IMF programme for the second time in the history of the country.

He said, once completed and approved by IMF executive board, Pakistan would get a $1.2 billion tranche under the Extended Fund Facility.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Ishaq Dar From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

1 hour ago
 Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

9 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world&#039;s top 20 female ..

9 hours ago
 Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022 ..

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

9 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Sa ..

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.