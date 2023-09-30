IMF talks for second tranche of bailout package due in Oct last week

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the fund is set to receive taxation data for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, covering the months from July to September, in the coming week.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2023) The second round of discussions regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package is scheduled for the final week of October, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

During an online meeting with the IMF, officials from the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) assured that Pakistan has no plans to introduce new taxes. They expressed confidence in meeting tax recovery targets without the need for additional taxation.

The FBR's performance garnered approval from the IMF, and a comprehensive report on the country's economic progress will be presented to the IMF in the first week of October.

Besides it, Pakistan has shared a strategy for cracking down on tax evasion with the IMF.

It may be mentioned here that under IMF pressure, there may be a reduction of approximately Rs 150 to Rs 200 billion in the development budget. This information was revealed during a meeting between the Federal Minister of Finance Dr. Shamshad Akhtar and provincial finance ministers.