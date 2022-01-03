IMF to approve new tranche for Pakistan after completion of all requirements: Finance Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin says the government will get finance bill passed from the National Assembly very soon after which it will be presented in Senate for final process

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) The government on Monday said that International Monetary Fund board would approve the new tranche for Pakistan, once all required actions are completed.

A statement issued by Finance Ministry said the IMF moved the 6th tranche recommendation to its Board for consideration on 12th of this month.

It said the government is pushing hard for completion of the required actions and has introduced the Supplementary Finance Bill 2021 and State Bank of Pakistan Bill 2021 in the National Assembly.

On other hand, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that the government would get finance bill passed from the National Assembly very soon after which it would be presented in Senate for final process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said new taxation in the budget would be adjustable and refundable.

The Finance Minister said the government was taking steps for proper documentation of national economy for future taxation and production of different commodities.

He said the prices of commodities would be reduced soon as the government has enhanced the volume of taxation on luxury items to provide relief to the common masses.

Shaukat Tarin said most of the countries faced inflation due to COVID-19 pandemic but now the situation is being controlled gradually.

He said the government was also taking various measures to control depreciation of national Currency.