UrduPoint.com

IMF To Approve New Tranche For Pakistan After Completion Of All Requirements: Finance Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 01:24 PM

IMF to approve new tranche for Pakistan after completion of all requirements: Finance Ministry

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin says the government will get finance bill passed from the National Assembly very soon after which it will be presented in Senate for final process

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) The government on Monday said that International Monetary Fund board would approve the new tranche for Pakistan, once all required actions are completed.

A statement issued by Finance Ministry said the IMF moved the 6th tranche recommendation to its Board for consideration on 12th of this month.

It said the government is pushing hard for completion of the required actions and has introduced the Supplementary Finance Bill 2021 and State Bank of Pakistan Bill 2021 in the National Assembly.

On other hand, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that the government would get finance bill passed from the National Assembly very soon after which it would be presented in Senate for final process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said new taxation in the budget would be adjustable and refundable.

The Finance Minister said the government was taking steps for proper documentation of national economy for future taxation and production of different commodities.

He said the prices of commodities would be reduced soon as the government has enhanced the volume of taxation on luxury items to provide relief to the common masses.

Shaukat Tarin said most of the countries faced inflation due to COVID-19 pandemic but now the situation is being controlled gradually.

He said the government was also taking various measures to control depreciation of national Currency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF National Assembly Senate State Bank Of Pakistan Shaukat Tarin Budget All From Government

Recent Stories

Hafeez announces retirement from international cri ..

Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket

15 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Consul General of E ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Consul General of Egypt in Jeddah

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk Visits Oman During Overse ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk Visits Oman During Overseas Deployment

21 minutes ago
 Govt to proceed against Shehbaz Sharif over fake a ..

Govt to proceed against Shehbaz Sharif over fake affidavit about return of Nawaz ..

59 minutes ago
 Lionel Mess, three other PSG players test positive ..

Lionel Mess, three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Hafeez decides to take retirement from in ..

Muhammad Hafeez decides to take retirement from international cricket

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.