WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its forecast for 2021 average oil prices by $0.98 to $65.68 per barrel, raising the 2022 forecast by $1.5 to $64.5, according to the fresh World Economic Outlook.

According to the IMF, the average oil price totaled $41.29 per barrel in 2020.