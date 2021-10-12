UrduPoint.com

IMF Upgrades Russia's 2021 GDP Growth Forecast To 4.7%, Downgrading 2022 Forecast To 2.9%

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

IMF Upgrades Russia's 2021 GDP Growth Forecast to 4.7%, Downgrading 2022 Forecast to 2.9%

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its forecast for Russia's 2021 GDP growth to 4.7% from July's 4.4% estimate, according to the fresh World Economic Outlook.

The 2022 forecast was downgraded from 3.1% to 2.9%.

Russia's GDP saw a 3% decrease in 2020, according to the IMF.

