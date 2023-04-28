UrduPoint.com

IMF Urges European Central Banks To Kill Inflation 'beast' With Rate Hikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 07:21 PM

IMF urges European central banks to kill inflation 'beast' with rate hikes

The International Monetary Fund on Friday urged European central banks to "kill the beast" of inflation by pursuing interest rate hikes

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):The International Monetary Fund on Friday urged European central banks to "kill the beast" of inflation by pursuing interest rate hikes.

"You need to go and kill that beast," the IMF's European department director Alfred Kammer told reporters in Stockholm.

He said "history is littered" with examples of policymakers who pause rate hikes only to "need to have a second attempt" at bringing down inflation, inflicting even more pain on the economy.

The European Central Bank along with the other central banks in the region have followed the US Federal Reserve since last year in hiking interest rates sharply to rein in inflation.

But with economic growth and inflation slowing, and several bank failures under the weight of higher interest rates, there has been widespread speculation that central banks may pause their hikes to let the impact of the measures work through the economy.

The collapse of SVB bank last month in the United States forced regulators to step in to avoid disruption in the tech sector which it served, while Swiss authorities arranged a hasty takeover of Credit Suisse as confidence eroded, raising worries about the banking sector.

The IMF believes that central banks should still raise interest rates as it fears that increases in energy prices are feeding through to price increases throughout the economy.

For the ECB, which is meeting next week on interest rates, "that means tightening for longer, and we are estimating until mid-2024 In order to bring inflation down to target sometime in 2025", said Kammer.

For the IMF, bringing down inflation trumps concerns over the banking system.

"And there's no question about it," said Kammer, especially in Europe where the banking system is well capitalised.

"So our assessment is that this banking system should actually be able to deal with stress coming from" higher interest rates, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Europe Bank Stockholm Price United States May From Weight

Recent Stories

Fuel Shortages in Sudan Caused by Its Unsafe Trans ..

Fuel Shortages in Sudan Caused by Its Unsafe Transportation - Energy Minister

8 minutes ago
 Geochemists From Russia's Rosneft Prove Oil Can Mi ..

Geochemists From Russia's Rosneft Prove Oil Can Migrate Distances of More Than 1 ..

8 minutes ago
 Security forces repulsed 3 terrorist attacks in La ..

Security forces repulsed 3 terrorist attacks in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

8 minutes ago
 Improved security, monitoring arrangements availab ..

Improved security, monitoring arrangements available in all KMC's hospitals: Adm ..

8 minutes ago
 First Arab Astronaut Performs Spacewalk - MBR Spac ..

First Arab Astronaut Performs Spacewalk - MBR Space Center

8 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Kiev Implemented N ..

Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Kiev Implemented Nearly 20% of NATO Standards

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.