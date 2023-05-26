UrduPoint.com

IMF Urges US Congress To Swiftly Raise Debt Limit, End Recurring Stand-Offs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 11:03 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urges the US Congress to immediately raise the national debt limit and calls for reaching a permanent solution to the recurring stand-off on this issue, the IMF said in a press release on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urges the US Congress to immediately raise the national debt limit and calls for reaching a permanent solution to the recurring stand-off on this issue, the IMF said in a press release on Friday.

"Brinkmanship over the Federal debt ceiling could create a further, entirely avoidable systemic risk to both the US and the global economy at a time when there are already visible strains," the release said. "To avoid exacerbating downside risks, the debt ceiling should be immediately raised or suspended by Congress, allowing negotiations over the FY2024 budget to begin in earnest."

The IMF said a more permanent solution to the recurring stand-off is needed to automatically ensure funding is available to finance US government spending.

Related Topics

IMF Budget Congress Government

