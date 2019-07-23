UrduPoint.com
IMF Warns Against Using Tariffs To Target Bilateral Trade Balances

IMF Warns Against Using Tariffs to Target Bilateral Trade Balances

Nations should not use tariffs as a tool to target bilateral trade balances or pressure others for reforms, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its World Economic Outlook Update on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Nations should not use tariffs as a tool to target bilateral trade balances or pressure others for reforms, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its World Economic Outlook Update on Tuesday.

"Multilateral and national policy actions are vital to place global growth on a stronger footing. The pressing needs include reducing trade and technology tensions and expeditiously resolving uncertainty around trade agreements (including between the United Kingdom and the European Union and the free trade area encompassing Canada, Mexico, and the United States)," the report said. "Specifically, countries should not use tariffs to target bilateral trade balances or as a substitute for dialogue to pressure others for reforms."

The IMF continued to say that trade disputes "may be symptoms of deeper frustration with gaps in the rules-based multilateral trading system."

Policymakers, the report added, must ensure continued enforcement of existing World Trade Organization (WTO) rules through a well-functioning dispute settlement system.

The IMF said the WTO rules must be modernized to encompass areas such as digital trade and services, subsidies and technology transfers.

The IMF also called for cooperation in adapting to climate change, addressing cross-border tax evasion and corruption, and avoiding a rollback of financial regulatory reforms.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, reached an agreement at the G20 summit in Japan to resume trade talks, with Trump saying that new tariffs he had threatened to impose on $300 billion of Chinese goods would not go forward at the present time.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump's decision last June to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of tariffs.

