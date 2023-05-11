UrduPoint.com

IMF Warns Of Subsidy Race Between Major Economies To Lure Green Investment

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Thursday about the possibility of a "harmful subsidy race" unfolding between advanced economies in an effort to attract investment in the green economy.

"The risk now is a harmful subsidy race between the world's largest economies to lure green investment," Director of the IMF's European Department Alfred Kammer wrote in a blog post.

Such a race could undermine the level playing field in global trade, contribute to geo-economic fragmentation, and impose large fiscal costs, he cautioned.

"It would ultimately reduce efficiency and undermine the rules-based global trading system that has served the world economy well over several decades," Kammer said.

Subsidies, the official continued, should be carefully targeted to correct market failures. They should not discriminate between firms, be they foreign or domestic, old or new, large or small, and should comply with World Trade Organization rules.

He also emphasized that the European Union has to continue working with other countries to develop a common approach to stopping climate change, which would be acceptable to all parties. They could establish a special club of countries or sign an agreement on the appropriate use and design of subsidies.

"In the interim, green subsidies can be used cooperatively through open and nondiscriminatory plurilateral initiatives," Kammer said.

The IMF official also pointed out the need to preserve the integrity of the EU's single market. Coordinating fiscal support for clean-tech industries across Europe and creating a climate investment fund may help countries to coordinate and finance the additional public investment needed to achieve emission-reduction goals, according to Kammer.

