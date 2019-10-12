UrduPoint.com
IMF, WB, ADB Delegations To Visit Pakistan As Per Their Schedules: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 05:29 PM

IMF, WB, ADB delegations to visit Pakistan as per their schedules: Spokesman

The delegations of all international financial institutions including International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and others would visit Pakistan as per their schedules during the months of October and November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ):The delegations of all international financial institutions including International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and others would visit Pakistan as per their schedules during the months of October and November.

The spokesman of Ministry of Finance in a statement on Saturday said that the delegations would visit Pakistan as according to their agreed schedule for making deliberations and discussing the government's prudent economic reforms agenda and to ensure their assistance to take forward these reforms.

The spokesman dismissed the reports regarding any change of visit schedule of these delegates due to any protests and march or any other activity in the country.

