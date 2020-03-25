IMF, World Bank Call For Suspension of IDA Debt Payment For Poor Countries Amid COVID-19

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have called for the suspension of debt payments by poor countries that have received lending under the International Development Assistance (IDA), amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

"With immediate effect and consistent with national laws of the creditor countries the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund call on all official bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments from IDA countries that request forbearance," a joint statement by the two world bodies said. "This will help with IDA countries' immediate liquidity needs to tackle challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak and allow time for an assessment of the crisis impact and financing needs for each country."

According to the IMF, IDA support is extended first and foremost on a country's relative poverty, defined as GNI per capita below an established threshold and updated annually, or $1,175 going by fiscal year 2020.

"The coronavirus outbreak is likely to have severe economic and social consequences for IDA countries, home to a quarter of the world's population and two-thirds of the world's population living in extreme poverty," the statement said.

There are 761 countries currently eligible to receive help from IDA, which supports nations, including several small island economies, that are above the operational cutoff but lack the creditworthiness needed to borrow from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the IMF added.

"The World Bank Group and the IMF believe it is imperative at this moment to provide a global sense of relief for developing countries as well as a strong signal to financial markets," the statement said. "The international community would welcome G20 support for this Call to Action."

The two world bodies urged that they be tasked by G20 leaders to assess countries with unsustainable debt situations and prepare a proposal for comprehensive action by official bilateral creditors.