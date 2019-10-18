UrduPoint.com
IMF, World Bank Group To Hold Plenary Meeting In Washington On Friday

Sumaira FH 36 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:29 AM

IMF, World Bank Group to Hold Plenary Meeting in Washington on Friday

A plenary meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) will be held on Friday in the US capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) A plenary meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) will be held on Friday in the US capital.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET (13:00 to 14:30 GMT) in DAR Constitution Hall in the World Bank Headquarters.

WBG President David Malpass and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will be the main speakers.

At 10.45 a.m. ET (14.45 GMT), G20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting will be held.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina are expected to attend the events.

