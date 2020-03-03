UrduPoint.com
IMF, World Bank Say Ready To Provide Support To Member Countries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:01 AM

IMF, World Bank Say Ready to Provide Support to Member Countries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank are ready to support member states amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the financial institutions' heads Kristalina Georgieva and David Malpass said in a statement on Monday.

"The IMF and the World Bank Group are fully committed to provide the support what people in our member countries expect from us," the statement said.

