IMF, World Bank Say Ready to Provide Support to Member Countries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank are ready to support member states amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the financial institutions' heads Kristalina Georgieva and David Malpass said in a statement on Monday.

"The IMF and the World Bank Group are fully committed to provide the support what people in our member countries expect from us," the statement said.