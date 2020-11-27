UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF, World Bank Termed Colonial Institutions: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:41 PM

IMF, World Bank termed colonial institutions: Mian Zahid Hussain

International institutions draining resources of poor countries, Per capita gap between rich and poor countries increased by 400 pc in 60 years

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th November, 2020) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said peace and prosperity is impossible in presence of colonial international institutions like the IMF and World Bank.
These institutions will continue to fan poverty, hunger and illiteracy to fulfil the economic and political needs of the developed world, he said.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that IMF, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, FATA etc. are tools of the developed world to continue plundering resources of poor nations.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the IMF and World Bank are not democratic institutions but are being run on the basis of dictatorship and their policies have resulted in a 400 percent difference in the per capita income of rich and poor nations since 1960.


Their colonial policies are increasing conflicts and poverty while miss balancing the global economic system to suit the economics of the west.
He said that the Chiefs of IMF and World Bank are not elected but selected by influential nations while the voting process is heavily tilted towards western nations.


The middle and low-income countries comprising 85 percent of the world’s population have little say in the voting, he said, adding that one British vote is equal to 41 votes from Bangladesh.


A recent study shows that England took around 45 trillion dollars, 17 times more than its current GDP from India between 1765 and 1938 hitting income of Indian commoners by over 50 percent and reducing their life expectancy.


Now these institutions are playing the same game with the underdeveloped world in favour of the west which cannot survive without the raw material and labour of poor countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India IMF World World Bank Bangladesh Business FATA Poor Vote Same Alliance Asian Development Bank Dictator All From Labour

Recent Stories

Anti polio drive from Nov 30th

59 seconds ago

Indonesia reports 5,828 newly-confirmed COVID-19 c ..

1 minute ago

Khalid Khurshid will be the next Gilgit-Baltistan ..

12 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed Cybercri ..

6 minutes ago

Sheesha center raided in housing society; 10 arres ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Skeptical About Australia's Global Stances ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.