IMF, World Bank Welcome G20's Move On Debt Relief For Poorest States - Joint Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:02 AM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank welcome the G20 group's decision to offer debt relief for the poorest countries, World Bank Group President David Malpass and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank welcome the G20 group's decision to offer debt relief for the poorest countries, World Bank Group President David Malpass and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We strongly welcome the decision of the G20 to respond to our call to allow the poorest countries of the world that request forbearance to suspend repayment of official bilateral credit on May 1st," the statement said. "This is a powerful, fast-acting initiative that will do much to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of millions of the most vulnerable people."

The G20 countries' finance ministers and central bank governors held earlier a virtual meeting on a joint response to the challenges faced by the global economy due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The G20 agreed to suspend repayment of official bilateral credit by the world's poorest countries.

The World Bank Group and IMF emphasized they will respond to the G20's request to support this move by working closely with the poorest countries to "make the best use of this vital lifeline."

"We championed this debt initiative, and we're committed to taking all possible steps to support the poor," the statement concluded.

The G20 finance ministers meeting came several weeks after the G20 leaders convened for an extraordinary virtual summit on March 26 during which they agreed to scale-up production of medical supplies and coordinate efforts to develop COVID-19 diagnostics, medicines and vaccines. The G20 leaders also pledged to inject more than $5 trillion into the global economy to offset the economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

