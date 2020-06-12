(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has worsened the forecast for the Ukrainian economy due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to 8.2-percent decline in 2020, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the April forecast, according to the joint memorandum of the IMF and Ukrainian authorities on the allocation of $5 billion in support to Kiev amid COVID-19.

The fund predicts economic growth in Ukraine at 1.1 percent in 2021, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than in April forecast.

The inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 and 2021 remained unchanged at 4.5 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively. Unemployment is expected to reach 12.6 percent in 2020 (2.5 percentage points higher than projected in April) and 20 percent in 2021 (2.7-percent upward revision).