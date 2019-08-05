UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF's $6 Billion EFF Program Meant For Economic Reform, Growth In Pakistan: Resident Representative IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 11:26 PM

IMF's $6 billion EFF program meant for economic reform, growth in Pakistan: Resident Representative IMF

Resident Representative, International Monitory Fund (IMF), Pakistan Office, Ms Maria Teresa Daban Sanchez on Monday said $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Pakistan intend to support the economic reform program and sustainable economic growth of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):Resident Representative, International Monitory Fund (IMF), Pakistan Office, Ms Maria Teresa Daban Sanchez on Monday said $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Pakistan intend to support the economic reform program and sustainable economic growth of the country.

The goals of the IMF package in the medium term is debt sustainability, stronger tax collection, an independent central bank, market determined exchange rates regime, and moderate inflation trajectory, Ms Maria Teresa said this while addressing to the round table as guest speaker, organized by 'Senior Journalist Forum 'in National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad.

The round table was conveyed by Senior Journalist and former editor Daily Dawn M. Zia-uddin.

"We wanted more autonomy for the central bank, strengthening tax policy administration, reforming the energy sector, modernizing the state owned enterprises and strengthening anti-corruption institution", she added.

The program focuses on decisive fiscal consolidation to reduce public debt and build resilience while expanding social spending, she said.

She said a revenue-based fiscal consolidation, focused on removing exemptions and privileges as greater coordination with provinces would be better for local economy.

She said the program would help Pakistan reduce economic vulnerabilities and generate sustainable and balanced growth.

Resident Representative, IMF said the program was expected to unlock broader support from multilateral and bilateral creditors in excess of US$38billion, which was crucial for Pakistan to meet its large financing needs in the coming years.

Maria Teresa said the letter of intent of the current government to IMF focused on expanding social safety nets to cushion the impact of the needed stabilization policies on the poor, which was a positive step.

However, the government needed to strengthen its social protection program and should focus on direct taxation to help reduce burden on the vulnerable segment of the society, she said.

She said the IMF-supported program to any country would be implemented and always reviewed.

She added that quarterly reviews of Pakistan current EFF program, first one would before end December, if successful, they would be followed by disbursements.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad IMF Exchange Poor Bank December Market From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan to raise issue of Kashmir at OIC, ICJ lev ..

3 minutes ago

UN monitoring 'tense' situation following revocati ..

1 minute ago

Ex-New Zealand star McCullum calls time on career

41 minutes ago

Modi bulldozed special status of Kashmir under agr ..

41 minutes ago

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht dead after Poland ..

41 minutes ago

Man dies, five injure in Khaliqabad clash

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.