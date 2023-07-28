Open Menu

Immediate Steps Be Taken To Shift Tanneries: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Immediate steps be taken to shift tanneries: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said on Friday that immediate steps would be taken to shift tanneries from city area to respective tanneries zone.

The aim of shifting tanneries was to control environmental problems, he said, adding that tanneries found unfit in environmental sampling report would be sealed as per rules of Municipal Corporation and Environment Department.

He stated this while addressing a meeting regarding Tanneries Zone along with Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Khalid Rasool.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue/Administrator Municipal Corporation (MC) Muhammad Iqbal, District Officer (DO) Environment Waseem Cheema, Project Director Tanneries Zone Muhammad Atif and Chairman Tanneries Association Zulfiqar Ali.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said that in last year's meeting with Secretary Environment Punjab, tanneries association promised to shift to the zone in two years, but so far only 19 out of 350 plot owners have taken possession, 12 have started construction and two units have started working which was very disappointing.

He said the project director gives step by step plan including possession of plot, preparation of foundation, preparation of building, roof, transfer of machinery to the tanners owners and the owners who do not implement it, their plots should be cancelled.

The DC directed the Environment Department to start environmental sampling of big tanneries units and those samples were not up to the standard should be sealed immediately.

He said the government had completed the tanneries zone project with huge investment, adding that water treatment plant would start working by November, there had been significant progress on the grid station construction, power linesproject.

TDAP Director Khalid Rasool also spoke on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Water Progress November From Government

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

4 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

5 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

6 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business