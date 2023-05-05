UrduPoint.com

"Immense Interest Bill" Adds Pressure To Australia's Budget: Treasurer

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 10:10 AM

CANBERRA, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Interest payments on the Australian Government's debt will surpass 100 billion Australian Dollars over the next five years, adding pressure to the Federal budget for 2023-24, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday.

According to Chalmers, he will hand down the federal budget on Tuesday.

According to government projections, over the next five years, payments are expected to total about 110 billion AUD (74 billion U.S. dollars), the equivalent of 60 million AUD (40.1 million dollars) every day.

Releasing the figures, Chalmers put the blame at the feet of the former Coalition government that held power from 2013 until 2022.

"When it comes to the Budget, our objective here is to provide responsible cost-of-living relief and invest in the foundations of growth into the future in ways that alleviate rather than exacerbate this inflation problem that we have in our economy," he said.

