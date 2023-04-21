Imperial Oil CEO Says Apologetic for Kearl Mine Leaks, Acting to Prevent Future Incidents

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Imperial Oil Limited CEO Brad Corson said on Thursday that he is apologetic for waste leaks from the company's Kearl mine in Alberta and that they are working to prevent future environmental incidents.

"I am deeply apologetic for what has happened at Kearl. We are committed to correcting the situation and ensuring it does not happen again," Corson said during testimony before the Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development.

The leaks were first detected in May 2022, but Imperial and the Alberta Energy Regulator did not initially provide information to First Nations, provincial or Federal environmental officials.

news of the leak emerged in February, following an environmental protection order from the regulator.

Alberta is required to notify the federal government of such leaks within 24 hours, according to officials.

Carson said the situation is not reflective of how Imperial operates or its values as a company.

On Wednesday, the environmental activism organization Greenpeace projected a message on the walls of the Canadian Supreme Court and called on the federal government to charge Imperial in connection with the leaks.