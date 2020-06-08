Implementation of OPEC+ Oil Cuts to Be Self-Imposed - Saudi Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The signatories to the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts should ensure their compliance by themselves, even in cases when they have failed to achieve full conformity in May and June, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said Monday.

Last week, Iraq and Nigeria admitted that they had not managed to achieve full compliance in May and June and vowed to contribute more cuts in the following months.

"The implementation will be self-imposed and what we wanted to give people a chance to recoup the declines or the lack of conformity where they will carry it in the months of July, August and September," the minister said at a videoconference.