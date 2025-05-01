Implementation of workers’ rights declared imperative for national progress

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Regional Chairman of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) Chaudhry Sarfraz Ahmad Hundal demanded the government to take serious steps to protect the rights and welfare of the working class because strict implementation of workers’ rights is imperative for national progress and prosperity.

Addressing a function organized at Bakhtiyar Labour Hall here on Thursday to mark International Labour Day, he expressed concerns over the lack of enforcement of labor laws and said that Federal and provincial governments should take concrete steps for elimination of unemployment besides increasing the wages and pensions which are essential to reduce the wealth gap between rich and poor.

He said that child labor has become a burning issue and the government should concentrate on fixing this program in addition to stopping discrimination against women workers by ensuring safety and security for all laborers.

Ch. Sarfraz also opposed privatization of DISCOs and demanded the FESCO to regularize all contract and daily-wage employees in addition to filling long-vacant posts without further delay.

He said that 1st May is not just a day of celebration but a time to honor the historic sacrifices of the Chicago labor movement which laid the foundation for workers’ right to unionize.

He also appealed the government to ensure the right to unionization, workplace safety and elimination of forced labor in line with International Labour Organization (ILO) standards.

Regional Joint Secretary of the Union Mian Sajid Hussain, President All Pakistan Workers Confederation Hajji Abdul Jabbar and President Punjab Hosiery Manufacturing Association Malik Munir Ahmed also addressed the function and highlighted the plight of the working class.

They pointed out that workers are being exploited by the employers who underpay them and violate official wage and working hour regulations.

They said that in such economic conditions, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the workers to sustain their livelihoods. Therefore, the government should ensure full enforcement of ILO laws to protect labor rights.