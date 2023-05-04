UrduPoint.com

Implementation On Pak-Turkiye "Trade In Goods" Agreement From May 1

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Implementation on Pak-Turkiye "Trade in Goods" agreement from May 1

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Commerce on Thursday said that implementation of an agreement signed between Pakistan and Turkiye about "Trade in Goods" last year in August, had started from May 1, which would further cement bilateral business relations between both countries.

"The Trade in Goods Agreement between Pakistan and Turkiye has come into force on May 1, 2023, as per the mutual agreement, which brings into effect reciprocal tariff concessions extended to selected exports of both countries," said a press release.

"Under the Agreement, Pakistan has gained preferential access to the Turkish market under 261 tariff lines covering traditional as well as non-traditional sectors such as leather, rice, dates, mangoes, cutlery, sports goods, seafood, processed agricultural products, rubber tubes and tires, plastics, and engineering goods.

" "Whereas concessions on 130 tariff lines have been extended to Turkiye, including products such as black tea, processed food products and flavorings, industrial raw materials and parts of machinery, and parts of electronic equipment.""The Trade in Goods Agreement signifies a notable milestone in the historic brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye and envisages further integration of the markets and business communities of both countries," it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Business May August Market Commerce From Agreement

Recent Stories

Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

11 minutes ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

11 minutes ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

38 minutes ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

41 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

2 hours ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.