Implementation Plan Of SMEDA Revamping Approved
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Board of Directors,
in its 30th meeting here Sunday, approved the Implementation Plan of SMEDA Revamping.
Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar
Khan chaired the meeting that was also attended by Saif Anjum, Federal Secretary
Industries and Production and Socrat Aman Rana, CEO of SMEDA, besides the Board
members.
During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan referred to the PM vision on SME development
and expressed satisfaction over fast track working of SMEDA in line with the PM vision.
He reiterated that future of Pakistan’s economy lies with growth and development of SMEs
and the Prime Minister is determined to raise Pakistan’s SMEs at par with the international
standards, for which they are hiring services of the international SME experts.
The board noted that the Prime Minister had constituted a committee to study existing structure
of SMEDA and proposed changes for revamping the organization and making it a catalyst
for growth of SME sector in the country. In line with the directions of the Prime Minister,
implementation plan of revamping to align existing SMEDA employees with the new outsourcing
activities initiatives were presented before the Board.
It is notable that the revamping plan, earlier, was presented by the revamping Committee
to the Prime Minister on April 9, 2025, along with the detailed deliberations and discussions.
The restructuring option with the “Outsourcing” was permitted by the Prime Minister for restructuring
of SMEDA, which has also been approved by SMEDA Board of Directors in the current meeting.
