Implementation Plan Of SMEDA Revamping Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Board of Directors,

in its 30th meeting here Sunday, approved the Implementation Plan of SMEDA Revamping.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar

Khan chaired the meeting that was also attended by Saif Anjum, Federal Secretary

Industries and Production and Socrat Aman Rana, CEO of SMEDA, besides the Board

members.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan referred to the PM vision on SME development

and expressed satisfaction over fast track working of SMEDA in line with the PM vision.

He reiterated that future of Pakistan’s economy lies with growth and development of SMEs

and the Prime Minister is determined to raise Pakistan’s SMEs at par with the international

standards, for which they are hiring services of the international SME experts.

The board noted that the Prime Minister had constituted a committee to study existing structure

of SMEDA and proposed changes for revamping the organization and making it a catalyst

for growth of SME sector in the country. In line with the directions of the Prime Minister,

implementation plan of revamping to align existing SMEDA employees with the new outsourcing

activities initiatives were presented before the Board.

It is notable that the revamping plan, earlier, was presented by the revamping Committee

to the Prime Minister on April 9, 2025, along with the detailed deliberations and discussions.

The restructuring option with the “Outsourcing” was permitted by the Prime Minister for restructuring

of SMEDA, which has also been approved by SMEDA Board of Directors in the current meeting.

