UrduPoint.com

Import Ban On Luxury Items To Save US $600 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Import ban on luxury items to save US $600 mln

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh Friday said that import ban on luxury items will save US $600 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh Friday said that import ban on luxury items will save US $600 million.

He, however, demanded that import orders already in place for the banned items in the list announced on Thursday should be cleared first to avoid losses to the importers; otherwise, importers will suffer huge set back as they would not be able to recover their payments already made to their exporting partners for the 41 HS Code items in the banned list.

Talking to media here, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh explained that as provided under proviso to Para-4 of the Import Policy Order (IPO) 2022, the imports for which the bill of lading or irrevocable Letter of Credit was issued preceding to the announcement of an amending order must be exempt from the ban. Therefore, it is an absolute imperative for the government to issue a clarification, in accordance with the law, to mitigate the panic that has spread in the market after the ban.

The FPCCI Chief emphasized that the implementation of the decision should be carried out meticulously and a breathing period of two weeks should be allowed; so that, all the prior orders in place before the ban was announced could be completed. He noted that it would be illegal to enforce the ban on the orders placed before the decision was taken by the government.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh added that the business community appreciates the ban on non-essential luxury items in general; as it will save precious foreign exchange in the current time of crisis. He also pinned his hopes on the government to have foreign exchange crunch sorted out before the ban period of two months is over.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh maintained that the move will save US $600 million over the course of two months; and, as a result, will help slow down the depletion of foreign exchange reserves and help stabilize the rupee value.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Import Business Chambers Of Commerce Market Media All From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Mountain Cycling off-road competition on June 4

Mountain Cycling off-road competition on June 4

1 minute ago
 Sindh minister urges Federal Govt to direct IRSA f ..

Sindh minister urges Federal Govt to direct IRSA for equal distribution of water ..

1 minute ago
 Oil Market Adjustment Caused by US Sanctions Contr ..

Oil Market Adjustment Caused by US Sanctions Contributed to Price Spike - Biden' ..

1 minute ago
 Very hot, dry weather forecasts in northern Sindh

Very hot, dry weather forecasts in northern Sindh

1 minute ago
 Belgium Lowers Voting Age in European Parliament E ..

Belgium Lowers Voting Age in European Parliament Elections to 16

21 minutes ago
 Portugal Confirms 23 Cases of Monkeypox

Portugal Confirms 23 Cases of Monkeypox

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.