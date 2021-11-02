Import expo conductive to business ties with China

UrduPoint.com

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:52 PM

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The China International Import Expo (CIIE) offers new opportunities for countries that want to develop and maintain long-term business relations with China, Russian Export Center (REC) CEO Veronika Nikishina said Monday.

"The CIIE is a very responsible, serious and purposeful initiative aimed at opening up China's market," Nikishina said during an online conference ahead of the 4th CIIE to be held in the Chinese city of Shanghai on Nov. 5-10.

"It creates a very favorable environment that allows foreign exporters to conduct business in China," she said.

"It provides unique opportunities for exporters from all countries, including Russian ones, to showcase their products," Nikishina added.

The REC has done its utmost throughout the past several years to ensure the widest possible presence of Russian companies at the CIIE, she said.

According to her, 34 Russian companies will participate in this year's expo in an online-offline hybrid format.

"China has always been and remains a very promising and desired market, and Russian exporters want a share of it on a stable basis," Nikishina said.

The REC is a state-owned development institute established by the Russian government to boost non-commodity exports.

