Import of mobile phones crosses $ 2 billion in FY20-21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan's import of mobile phones has crossed $ 2 billion mark in fiscal year 2020-21 while cumulative volume of telecom imports to Pakistan surged to US$ 2.593 billion depicting an increase of 39.33 percent over the previous fiscal year.

According to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the total value of telecommunication imports reached at $2,593.145 million that is 39.33 % higher as compared to previous fiscal year, 2019-20 when mobile phones and other telecom apparatus worth $1,861.106 million were imported by Pakistan.

The data depicted 50.75 % growth in import of mobile phones during July-June 2020-21 as import of cellular phones crossed $ 2 billion mark and reached at $2,065.166 million. In Fiscal Year 2019-20, $1,369.943 million were spent on import of mobile phones.

Import of other telecommunication apparatus increased 7.48 percent to $ 527.879 million in FY20-21 compared to $491.

163 million in corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Monthly imports of telecommunication sub sector in June 2021 stood at $ 255.943 million showing 16% increase over May 2021 while in comparison to June 2020 the import volume decreased 6.30 %. In May 2021 volume of telecom imports was recorded $ 220.599 million while in June 2020 the volume remained $273.166 million.

During June 2021, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $204.676 million and other telecom apparatus of $51.267 million representing 16.62% and 13.68 % growth respectively over May 2021 when import volume of mobile phones stood at $175.501 while other apparatus amounting to $45.098 million were imported as well.

However, import of mobile phones in the last month of fiscal year 2020-21 has recorded 11.51 percent decline as compared to corresponding period of previous fiscal year. In June 2020 mobile phones worth $ 231.302 million were imported in the country.