Import of soyabean oil increases 34.70%, palm oil 55.75% in 07 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Imports of edible oil including soyabean and palm oil into the country during first seven months of current financial year increased by 34.70% and 55.75% respectively as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-January, 2021-22 about 50,079 metric tons of soyabean oil costing $65.094 million imported as against the imports of 72,777 metric tons valuing $48.325 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, country imported over 1.802 million metric tons of palm oil worth $2.130 billion for fulfilling its domestic requirements during the period under review as compared the imports of 1.931 million tons valuing $1.367 billion of same period last year In last 07 months food group exports from the country grew by 20.87% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year as different food commodities worth $2.952 billion exported as against the exports of $2.

444 billion of same period last year.

The exports of food group from the country witnessed about 14.31% growth on year on year basis in January, 2022 as compared to same month of last year.

During the period under review, the exports of all major food items recorded positive growth as exports of rice grew by 11.16%, fish and fish preparation 5.08%, fruits 11.60%, vegetables 11.36% spices 22.94% , meat and meat preparation 1.68% respectively.

Meanwhile, food group imports into the country also recorded increase of about 21.32% during July-January, 2021-22 as food commodities costing $5.629 billion imported as against the import of $4.639 billion of same period last year.

The food group imports into the country on year on basis also recorded about 13.05% growth in January, 2022 as against the imports of January, 2021.

During month of January, 2022, different food commodities valuing $830.844 million imported as compared the import of $734.953 million of same month last year.