Import of wheat crosses 0.6 million MT in July-August 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan has imported over 0.6 million metric tones of wheat during July-August 2022 for building up strategic reserves and meeting demand of the staple grain in the country.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), 622,515 metric tones unmilled wheat worth $ 310.764 million was imported during the first two months of current financial year.

The import of wheat in July-August 2022 is 992 percent higher in terms of quantity while 1787% higher in terms of value in comparison to the corresponding two months of year 2021, the data shown.

During July-August 2021, as much as 57000 MT of wheat was imported which cost $ 16.47 millions, it added.

The PBS data indicated that 410,918 MT of wheat was imported during August costing $ 203.6 million while import of the staple grain in July 22 remained 211,597 MT worth $ 107.14 million.

In local Currency, value of the wheat imported in months of July and August this year was recorded Rs.23.51 billion and Rs.44.977 billion respectively, while accumulative value of the imported wheat in two months remained Rs.68.488 billion.

It is pertinent to mention that Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet had granted approval for importing wheat from international market as overall local wheat production had been negatively affected due to rains during wheat harvesting season in the country.