Import substitution crucial to economy: Punjab Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Department Lt. (R) Sohail Ashraf

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ):Punjab Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Department Lt. (R) Sohail Ashraf said on Monday that import substitution was crucial to economy.

Talking to business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he added that below the mark trade was not a good omen for the economy as there was a deep relation between trade and economic development of the country.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, MD Small Industries, Additional Secretary Commerce and the representatives of TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority), FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company) and Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) attended the meeting.

The Secretary Industries said, it was estimated that 10 to 15 thousand people had lost their jobs in Bhai Pheru and surrounding areas alone. He said that prime focus of the Industry department was to develop the industrial sector. "We want at least three representatives in our board from the private sector," he added.

He said that import substitution was very important to bring the economy back on track, asserting that there should be institutional integration and the Environment department should consult with the Industry department while taking industry-related measures.

"Every decade looks no better than the previous one which means that the industrial evolution process was not on the right path", he said and added that the industrial areas were being converted into the housing societies. He said that reduction in industrial expansion hindered the generation of wealth and employment opportunities.

The Secretary Industries said that all the drafts or the notified bill, which had come during last 15 years, would be shared with the Lahore Chamber for feedback. He said that the work was going on Punjab Green Development Programme of World Bank.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said, "Earlier, our policy was to increase exports and reduce imports but we have to change it as we cannot increase exports but reduce imports therefore, it should be done first." He emphasized that departments concerned should consult private sector while formulating the policies and take all other stakeholders on board.

Kashif Anwar said that the policy rate in Pakistan was very high which should be brought down, and there was a dire need to evolve small, medium and long term policies. Particularly, small term policies were need of the hour.

The LCCI President said that amnesty scheme was very important as it would bring the undeclared money into the economic circle. He said that there was a lot of money in vaults and invested in land which should be taken out through amnesty, adding that amnesty should be granted across the board unconditionally as it could bring out US $10 billion into the circulation.

He mentioned that tax policies should be harmonized, citing that it would be unjustified to impose wealth on Rs. 25 million, as a person who had made money by paying all the taxes.

The taxpayer should be given the incentives, he demanded and continued that industrial sector was facing various challenges such as water tariffs for the industries in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala were different.

The LCCI President said that the water worth billions of dollars was being thrown to the sea every year and recent floods had caused a loss of more than US $ 30 billion. He said that sugarcane was being cultivated in the cotton producing areas and now the textile industry would have to import 10 billion cotton bales.

He said that those staff members should also be brought to the justice who assisted in electricity theft.

LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt highlighted the issues of Ferozepur Road Industrial Area and urged the government to give due facilitation to the industrial sector.