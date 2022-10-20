UrduPoint.com

'Important' Number Of EU Countries In Favor Of Capping Gas Prices - Michel

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) A significant number of EU countries support introducing limits on gas prices within the bloc, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"An important number of member states are in favor of capping gas prices and there are different options on the table.

We need a clear way forward with clear deadlines,"  Michel said at a press conference following the EU Tripartite Social Summit in Brussels.

On Tuesday, the European Commission unveiled a set of proposals that could require member states to buy gas via a joint purchasing mechanism to avoid internal competition for scarce resources.

The leaders of the European Union countries will discuss the energy crisis, relations with China and Russia's operation in Ukraine at the European Council's upcoming meeting in Brussels on October 20-21 where price cap on gas is expected to be on top of the agenda.

