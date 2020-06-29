Imported commercial car sales plunge 33 pct in May

(@FahadShabbir)

Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea plunged 33 percent last month from a year earlier on an economic slowdown, an industry association said

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea plunged 33 percent last month from a year earlier on an economic slowdown, an industry association said.

The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles fell to 306 units in May from 459 a year earlier, according to the Korea automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).

"Demand for commercial vehicles has been on the decline since last year amid a slowing economy. This year, the new coronavirus outbreak is also affecting vehicle sales," a KAIDA official said.

Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.

Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans.

From January to May, overall sales fell 19 percent to 1,777 from 2,203 in the year-ago period, KAIDA said.