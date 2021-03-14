UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imported Tea Consumption Goes Up By 22.17 Pc

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Imported tea consumption goes up by 22.17 pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The consumption of imported tea witnessed an increase of 22.17 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, according to the latest trade data of the commodity .

The tea imports into the country during July-January (2020-21) stood at $336.140 million against the imports of $275.134 million during July-January (2019-20), according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the tea imports into the country increased by 32.01 percent during the period under review as these grew from 115,415 metric tons to 152,362 metric tons, the data revealed.

The overall food imports into the country increased by 51.90 percent from $3054.637 million last year to $4639.975 million during the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports into the country increased by 8.73 percent during the month of January 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The tea imports during January 2021 were recorded at $50.233 million against the imports of $46.

201 million.

However, on month-on-month basis, the tea imports into the country decreased by 3.91 percent in January 2021 when compared to the imports of $52.276 million in December 2020, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the overall merchandize exports from the country increased by 4.29 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-February (2020-21) were recorded at $16.304 billion against the exports of $15.633 billion during July-February (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased by 7.49 percent by growing from $31.483 billion last year to $33.840 billion during the first eight months of current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country's trade deficit increased by 10.64 percent during the first eight months as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during the period was recorded at $17.536 billion against the deficit of $15.850 billion last year.

/778/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same January December 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 118.82 million, ..

51 minutes ago

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

2 hours ago

UAE urges UN Security Council to condemn obstructi ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 14, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.