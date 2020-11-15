UrduPoint.com
Imported Wheat To Be Provided To Consumers At Rs 87.50 Per KG: Food Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The provincial government has imported ample quantity of sugar that would be provided to people at Rs. 87.50 per kilogram.

A official of food department said that imported sugar has reached various divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which would be provided to people at cheaper rates.

Imported sugar would be available at Sasta Bazaars established by District Administration in various districts of the province and general stores at Rs. 87.50 per kilogram, he told APP here on Sunday.

He said sugar imported from abroad has reached Karachi port under the supervision of industries department, adding that its transportation to different parts of the province is in full swing.

Its sale and purchase has started at different cities including Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Hazara and Malakand divisions.

The provincial government has hired dealers with the help of deputy commissioners. The process would be supervised and monitored by the deputy commissioners and other staff, he said.

He said sugarcane crushing season is also starting soon which will further reduce the price of sugar.

However, the provincial government has stepped up measures to ensure supply of cheap sugar for giving relief to people.

