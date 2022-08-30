UrduPoint.com

Importers Of Onion,tomatoes To Be Facilitated For Ensuring Price Stability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Importers of onion,tomatoes to be facilitated for ensuring price stability

The government has decided to facilitate the importers of onion and tomatoes in order to keep smooth supplies of the commodities and sustainably of prices in local markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The government has decided to facilitate the importers of onion and tomatoes in order to keep smooth supplies of the commodities and sustainably of prices in local markets.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR),�and decided that the ministry will issue import permits of onion and tomatoes within 24 hours.

The Ministry has also proposed to Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to waive-off taxes and levies on import of onion and tomatoes for the next 90 days.

It is expected that this will be made effective on immediate basis as these steps are taken to ensure a supply of the essential commodity in the market and to stabilize the prices.

According the details, the importers will be allowed to import onion and tomatoes and Ministry of National Food and Security has directed the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to facilitate the import and ensure that there are no hindrance for importers.

The ministry has taken on-board all the stakeholders with an aim to ensure a supply of the essential commodities to the consumers.

Furthermore, a contact group to facilitate imports is created, where importers will be able to share their problems, while a team at Ministry of National Food Security will monitor the situation and will take necessary action for redressal.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has taken the above decisions to ensure that onion and tomatoes are available in the market at reasonable rates to the consumers.

Pakistan embassies in Iran, Afghanistan, UAE and other countries have been requested to assist imports. It said that the ministry with close collaboration of all stakeholders will continue to take necessary steps to ensure food security in the country in a times when crops have been heavily damaged due to recent floods and rains.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Import Iran UAE FBR Market All Government Share Rains Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Gazprom Boasts Record IFRS Revenue, Net Profit in ..

Gazprom Boasts Record IFRS Revenue, Net Profit in H1 2022 - Deputy Chairman

2 minutes ago
 China to Hold 20th Communist Party Congress on Oct ..

China to Hold 20th Communist Party Congress on October 16 - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Ambassador hands over $300,000 emergency c ..

Chinese Ambassador hands over $300,000 emergency cash assistance for flood-affec ..

3 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 1 Pipeline to Halt Operation for 4 Day ..

Nord Stream 1 Pipeline to Halt Operation for 4 Days Starting August 31 - Gazprom

3 minutes ago
 Taiwan to Increase Defense Budget, Improve Domesti ..

Taiwan to Increase Defense Budget, Improve Domestic Military Production - Admini ..

55 minutes ago
 France sweltered under 2nd-hottest summer on recor ..

France sweltered under 2nd-hottest summer on record

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.