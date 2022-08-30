Importers of onion,tomatoes to be facilitated for ensuring price stability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The government has decided to facilitate the importers of onion and tomatoes in order to keep smooth supplies of the commodities and sustainably of prices in local markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 )

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR),�and decided that the ministry will issue import permits of onion and tomatoes within 24 hours.

The Ministry has also proposed to Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to waive-off taxes and levies on import of onion and tomatoes for the next 90 days.

It is expected that this will be made effective on immediate basis as these steps are taken to ensure a supply of the essential commodity in the market and to stabilize the prices.

According the details, the importers will be allowed to import onion and tomatoes and Ministry of National Food and Security has directed the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to facilitate the import and ensure that there are no hindrance for importers.

The ministry has taken on-board all the stakeholders with an aim to ensure a supply of the essential commodities to the consumers.

Furthermore, a contact group to facilitate imports is created, where importers will be able to share their problems, while a team at Ministry of National Food Security will monitor the situation and will take necessary action for redressal.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has taken the above decisions to ensure that onion and tomatoes are available in the market at reasonable rates to the consumers.

Pakistan embassies in Iran, Afghanistan, UAE and other countries have been requested to assist imports. It said that the ministry with close collaboration of all stakeholders will continue to take necessary steps to ensure food security in the country in a times when crops have been heavily damaged due to recent floods and rains.