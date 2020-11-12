UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imports Of Agricultural Chemicals Increase 5.94%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Imports of agricultural chemicals increase 5.94%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The import of agricultural chemicals during three months of current financial year increased by 5.94 percent as compared to the imports of corresponding period of last year.

The surge in the imports of agriculture inputs like fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides was mainly attributed with the preparation of land for the cultivation of major and minor crops of Rabi season.

The agriculture chemicals including fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides valuing $1.922 billion imported during the period from July-September, 2020 as compared the imports of $1.815 billion of same period last year.

During the period under review, imports of fertilizer manufactured grew by 17.24 percent as about 478,417 metric ton fertilizer valuing $149.

697 million imported as against 390,380 metric tons costing $127.689 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During last three months imports of insecticides grew by 20.55 percent and about 9,049 metric tons of different insecticides valuing $46.565 million imported as compared the imports of 5,420 tons worth $38.626 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, 512,374 metric tons of plastic material valuing $518.914 million imported as compared the imports of 345,772 metric tons costing $465.184 million during the same period of last year.

In last three months about 5,577 metric tons of medicinal products valuing $279.231 million imported as compared the imports of 5,640 metric tons valuing $257.124 million of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Agriculture Same 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

CBUAE urges Hawala providers to adhere to mandator ..

22 seconds ago

IHC adjourns hearing for sometimes as Vawda and hi ..

14 minutes ago

ADNOC, Total sign agreement on CCUS, emissions red ..

15 minutes ago

Woman, her four-year old gang-raped in Kashmore

33 minutes ago

Boeing lifts China plane demand outlook as economy ..

12 minutes ago

IRSA releases 121,600 cusecs water

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.