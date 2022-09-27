Imports of agricultural chemicals reduced 23.07% in two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Imports of agricultural and other chemicals into the country during first two moths of current financial year decreased by 23.07 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2022 different chemicals related to agriculture sector including fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, medicinal products and plastic materials worth $1.702 billion imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as against the imports of $1.702 billion of same period last year.

During the period under review, the imports of fertilizers into the country reduced by 86.92 percent as it was recorded at 23,552 metric tons costing $23.621 million as against the imports of 325,527 metric tons valuing $180.616 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the imports of plastic materials also decreased by 9.75 percent as 280,393 metric tons of plastic materials worth $452.995 million imported as against the imports of 328.411 metric tons worth of $501.947 million of same period last year.

The imports of medicinal products into the country during first two months of current financial year came down from $689.315 million to $202.717 million as about 7,214 metric tons of different medicinal products imported in first two months as compared the imports of 4,460 metric tons of same period last year.

However, during the period under review, the imports of insecticides witnessed about 80 percent increase as about 7,223 metric tons of insecticides valuing $45.360 million imported as compared the imports of 5,212 metric tons costing $25.113 million of same period last year.