UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imports Of Mobile Phones, Telecom Apparatus Surge To $2.33b

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Imports of mobile phones, telecom apparatus surge to $2.33b

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Import of mobile phones and other telecommunication apparatus to Pakistan increased 47 percent during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2020-21 as volume of telecom imports surged to US$ 2.337 billion.

According to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics total value of telecommunication imports reached at $2,337.199 million that is 47.18 % higher as compared to corresponding period of previous fiscal year, July-May 2019-20 when mobile phones and other telecom apparatus worth $1,587.94 million were imported by Pakistan.

The data depicted 63.4 % growth in import of mobile phones during July-May 2020-21 as import of cellular phones reached $1,860.49 million. In the first 11 months of FY 2019-20, $ 1,138.641 million were spent on import of mobile phones.

Import of other telecommunication apparatus increased 6.

1 percent to $ 476.709 million in 11 months of FY20-21 compared to $449.299 million in corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Monthly imports of telecommunication sub sector stood at $ 220.696 million showing 38.87% increase over May 2020 and 14.27 percent growth over April 2021. In May 2020 volume of telecom imports was recorded $ 193.137 million while in April 2021 the volume remained $158.925 million.

During May 2021, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $175.501 million and other telecom apparatus of $45.195 million representing 17.79% and 2.38 % growth respectively over April 2021. In the previous month –April 2021- import volume of mobile phones stood at $148.992 while other apparatus amounting to $44.145 million were imported as well.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Mobile April May 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

19,100 youths in UAE responded to Ministry of Stat ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan eyes stronger market presence in China th ..

15 minutes ago

India reports 44,111 new coronavirus cases, 738 de ..

37 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of first ba ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends inauguration of &#039;3r ..

1 hour ago

Mariam Almheiri Inaugurates German-Emirati Institu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.