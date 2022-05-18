UrduPoint.com

Imposition Of Duties On Russian Oil By West Will Lead To Search For Other Sources - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Imposition of Duties on Russian Oil by West Will Lead to Search for Other Sources - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The introduction of duties on Russian oil by the West will lead buyers to look for alternative sources or increase its price for them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the United States at a meeting of G& finance ministers would offer Europe to impose duties on oil from Russia, which will be a quick alternative to a direct oil embargo.

"This is a matter of economic feasibility, oil buyers will have to pay more or look for alternative sources," Peskov said, answering whether there were risks in this regard for Russia, and whether Moscow would be ready to supply oil to Europe with the introduction of such duties.

