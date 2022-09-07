UrduPoint.com

Imposition Of Price Cap Of LNG In EU Contains Risks For Supply Security - EU Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Imposition of Price Cap of LNG in EU Contains Risks for Supply Security - EU Commission

The imposition of a price cap on liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the European Union contains risks for the security of supply in the region, therefore, negotiations are needed to reduce prices, according to an informal document of the European Commission published on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The imposition of a price cap on liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the European Union contains risks for the security of supply in the region, therefore, negotiations are needed to reduce prices, according to an informal document of the European Commission published on Wednesday.

The commission is viewing the possibility of imposing a price cap on LNG in the region and at the same time wants to stay competitive for the fuel suppliers, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier in the day.

The imposition of a hard price cap on LNG poses risks to the security of supply by diverting it to other regions, according to the document.

At the same time, Europe is facing the challenge of global competitiveness due to the high prices it has to pay to secure LNG supplies, the document said.

