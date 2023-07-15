Impossible for Italy to Abandon Russian Gas - Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) It is impossible for Italy to completely abandon Russian gas, and it is more profitable for Europe and Moscow to return to cooperation, President of the Italy-Russia Chamber of Commerce Ferdinando Pelazzo told Sputnik.

"Russia continues to sell gas to Italy, although not in the same way as before. Russia is a fairly powerful gas exporter, so it is impossible to completely abandon Russian supplies," Pelazzo said.

He noted that Europe bought Russian gas as it was cheap and benefitted its industry.

"Blocks (sanctions) are temporary. They may change. It will be more profitable for Europe and Russia to return to cooperation," he added.

Pelazzo said he cannot predict whether Italy will buy as much gas as it did before the Ukraine conflict, but both parties are interested in cooperation.

In February, Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said that Rome would be able to forego buying Russian gas and become a supplier of natural fuel through new channels in 2023.