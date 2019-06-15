Impossible to Achieve $200Bln in Russia-China Trade Without Removing Barriers - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARBIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Russia and China are full of resolve to achieve the target of $200 billion in bilateral trade but it is impossible to achieve this adjective without removing the existing constraints, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said on Saturday.

"We are full of resolve to achieve the target of $200 billion in trade. But it is important to know its characteristics ... There are still some restrictions in certain areas. Out teams are working to remove them, because we will not achieve the target of $200 billion, set by the heads of our states, if we do not remove these restrictions," Akimov told reporters on the sidelines of the sixth Russian-Chinese Expo.

Akimov noted the attention Beijing and Moscow were paying to trade and economic, as well as humanitarian cooperation.

"Contacts between people will strengthen and friendships will strengthen. Everything will be fine in the trade and economic area. It is indeed fine. We are growing and we have achieved a high target in bilateral trade � $108 billion ... I am sure that the coming year will bring us the new results," the deputy prime minister pointed out.

In 2018, Russian-Chinese trade grew by 27 percent to record $108 billion.