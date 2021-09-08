Improvement in Pak-Afghan trade after formation of interim govt hoped

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Prominent businessman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has expressed the hope of improvement in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade in the wake of formation of interim government in Afghanistan.

"We are fully hopeful of enhancement in trade between the both countries as interim set up is announced and government departments will soon start functioning," says Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

Zia apprised that soon after take over of administration in Afghanistan by Taliban, improvement in trade between the two countries is observed.

After formal resumption of operation by government institutions and banks in Afghanistan in the wake of assuming of charge by interim set up, trade will further exceed, he hoped.

Presently, he said, export to Afghanistan from Pakistan remained low because of closure of banks and as financial institutions start normal operation, export would be increased.

Zia also informed that import from Afghanistan to Pakistan had increased manifold as trucks laden with fresh fruit, vegetable and other perishable items are coming in hundreds in number on daily basis.

Trucks full of fresh fruits including grapes, honeydew melon, coal, dry fruits are coming to Pakistan and in the same way trucks carrying construction material and other goods are going to Afghanistan.

Taliban also took a number of pro-commercial measures ensuing in enhancement in trade between the two countries, he added.

Sharing details of measures taken by Taliban which favored improvement in trade between the two neighbouring countries, Zia said Taliban leadership focused on ease of doing business by revoking unnecessary documentation in processing of trucks.

Taliban also decided slashing tariff rates and duties on import and export as a result of which trade volume increased, he added.

Furthermore he added the most favorable decision taken by Taliban was ordering clearance of more than 5000 empty containers being held at Khawar Maidan area in Jalalabad.

Around 150 to 200 empty containers are coming back to Pakistan on daily basis and soon the back log of stuck up containers will be cleared which also have a positive impact on regional trade.�Former VP PAJCCI, Zia Sarhadi said businessmen are fully hopeful of betterment in trade between the two neighbouring countries as normalcy returns in Afghanistan and interim government starts functioning.

