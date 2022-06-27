UrduPoint.com

Improvements In Model Bazaars Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Improvements in model bazaars reviewed

Punjab Industries Department Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi and PMBMP (Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company) Chairman Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, held a meeting to review overall improvement in 35 Punjab model bazaars for the provision of maximum relief to general public here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Industries Department Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi and PMBMP (Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company) Chairman Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, held a meeting to review overall improvement in 35 Punjab model bazaars for the provision of maximum relief to general public here on Monday.

Secretary Industries has directed officers concerned that immediate steps must be taken for the provision of relief to general public by ensuring availability of all essential commodities in bazaars at subsidised rates.

He further directed that under construction model bazaars should be completed on urgent basis and in addition to this, the PMBMC should ensure that quality of construction must not be compromised.

He emphasised that model bazaar must be model by all aspects and family-oriented environment should be provided to masses to enjoy all facilities under one roof.

On the occasion, the PMBMC chairman appreciated secretary industries and his team for actively pursuing all tasks to provide better facilities to people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Company All

Recent Stories

Thal Express stop restored at Daera Din Panah

Thal Express stop restored at Daera Din Panah

22 seconds ago
 Three more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisala ..

Three more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

24 seconds ago
 LCCI for bringing non-taxpayers into tax net

LCCI for bringing non-taxpayers into tax net

27 seconds ago
 JUI delegation meets CM Punjab

JUI delegation meets CM Punjab

10 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of count ..

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

10 minutes ago
 Rare tornado kills one in Netherlands

Rare tornado kills one in Netherlands

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.