Improvements in model bazaars reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Industries Department Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi and PMBMP (Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company) Chairman Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, held a meeting to review overall improvement in 35 Punjab model bazaars for the provision of maximum relief to general public here on Monday.

Secretary Industries has directed officers concerned that immediate steps must be taken for the provision of relief to general public by ensuring availability of all essential commodities in bazaars at subsidised rates.

He further directed that under construction model bazaars should be completed on urgent basis and in addition to this, the PMBMC should ensure that quality of construction must not be compromised.

He emphasised that model bazaar must be model by all aspects and family-oriented environment should be provided to masses to enjoy all facilities under one roof.

On the occasion, the PMBMC chairman appreciated secretary industries and his team for actively pursuing all tasks to provide better facilities to people.