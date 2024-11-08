Improving Taxes Must To Sustain Long-term Growth: Aurangzeb
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Friday highlighted the importance of taxes to sustain long-term growth.
“Philanthropy is a valuable resource, but the country needs taxes to sustain long-term growth,” the federal minister said at the 10th Islamabad Literature Festival in a conversation with Vaqar Ahmed, titled ‘Economic Stabilization and the Journey to Growth.
Speaking on the country’s investment climate, the minister said that the figures were visible to all. He said, energy costs are moving towards affordability, but further structural reforms are necessary.
State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) must undergo reform and should be privatized, he said adding the private sector must take the lead, and the dependency on the government must be reduced to allow for more efficient and effective management.
It is pertinent to mention here that the 10th edition of the Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF), organized by Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan, in Collaboration with Getz Pharma, and NEO Paints (Gold Sponsor) opened to an enthusiastic crowd on Friday.
The theme ‘Sustainability: Words Change Mindsets,’ was well received and enabled persuasive discourses throughout the day. ILF has become a vital platform for intellectual growth and literary exploration in the beautiful capital of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
Tariq Sadozai assumes charge of energy, power portfolio3 hours ago
-
Comprehensive strategy imperative to exploit $100 mln tourism potential: FCCI president4 hours ago
-
Two development schemes worth Rs 3.6b approved5 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber shares recommendations on Punjab Labour Code5 hours ago
-
Tajikistan trade delegation visits PCJCCI5 hours ago
-
PPL clarifies news regarding Sui Development and Production Lease5 hours ago
-
SIDB issues notices to 17 allottees of SIE Charsadda5 hours ago
-
CCP issues report on state of competition in Power Sector5 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.24%6 hours ago
-
Workshop on inception of enterprise formalization project held7 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs.2,000 per tola8 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan9 hours ago