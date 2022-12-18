Imran Ashraf urged govt to modernize surgical industry

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Prominent industrialist of surgical industry Imran Ashraf stressed on the need to modernize surgical industry by ensuring transfer of advanced manufacturing technology from European countries.

While talking to APP here on Sunday,he said that a century old surgical industry was facing shortage of skilled people.

He urged the government to start advanced training programmes for preparing skilled labour for surgical industry.

"The industry will flourish if modern technology will be introduced and training institutes will be setup, where workers will be trained and skilled labor will be produced", he added.

He highlighted that some instruments including laparoscopic were not making value added instruments because its raw material was not available in Pakistan.

"We don't have good quality stainless steel, we import it from Japan saying that the good quality instruments are made from European,Japanese and German steel, he added.

He said that there was no steel mill in Pakistan from where we can produce quality stainless steel.

Full automatic CNC machine was not available in Pakistan.

Imran Asraf maintained that in Pakistan there was no institution to produce skilled labor and no institution to teach how to make tools for this industry.

He said that healthcare had changed.A number of Diseases were increased.Earlier standardized instruments were used and now customized instruments were being used.

Imran Ashraf said that no country can export instruments to Europe unless it has Medical Device Regulation (MDR) compliance.He added that the cost of testing an instrument regarding bio-chemistry and specification checking was 10 thousand Euros.

He said that there was no lab to check the specification or bio-chemistry of the material.

A full-fledged lab is required in Pakistan for material testing, he stressed.

"Worldwide certification is very important for the export of surgical instruments", he added.

He said that the in The USA, the FDA renewal fee was 1000 Dollars annually, which had now increased to 7000 dollars.

The government should facilitate the surgical exporter in MDR so that this industry can boost,Imran Ashraf concluded.