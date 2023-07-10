Open Menu

Imran Ismail Takes Parts In Inaugural Ceremony Of Avalon City As Chief Guest

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 10, 2023 | 02:36 PM

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest  

The former Sindh governor says we are committed to delivering what we promise and we only promise what we can deliver.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2023) Former Sindh Governor Sindh Mr Imran Ismail, the chairman of Avalon City, took part as a chief guest in the official ground-breaking ceremony of his project hailing the start of the “tameer se taraqee ka safar”.

The event was attended by eminent business personalities from Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad, respectable board members of Avalon City, sales agents, dealers, senior management and team of Avalon City.

While speaking at the event Mr Imran Ismail, Chairman Avalon City, said “ We are committed to delivering what we promise and we only promise what we can deliver.” He said that Avalon City is a transformational development endeavour of highest quality being executed by the best talents and experts of the country. He said that the success of the project lay in the hands of sales agents and dealers. He also thanked all his friends and colleagues who joined him at the event from across the country.

Representing the development partners of Avalon City, M. A. Aleem Khan & Sons (MAAKSONS), Mr Nadeem Khan, said that “real estate is the backbone of Pakistan's economy and delivery of Avalon City is crucial step towards bringing back the confidence of the business sector.

” He shared that “sales are the key to success of Avalon City and the sales team is what will ensure its success of.”

“We are most proud of the residential opportunities that Avalon City brings,” stated Fahad Kiani, Director Operations Avalon City. He announced the good news of the approval of the master plan (LOP) which the sales teams could now use.

Mr. Sheikh Tariq of Alpha Homes and Towers, Raja Hashim Khan, Director Reliance Group, and Zonal Sales Managers of Avalon City, Hamza Anwer and Hassan Yousuf also spoke at the event, sharing updates on the various aspects of the project. Mr Syed Bukhtiar Shah, Head of Sales Avalon City, shared the new revised rates, which, even after revision are one of the lowest in the market.

The event then concluded with the awards distribution to the top sales teams. Toyota Fortuners of 2022 model were awarded to CEO Regency, Mr Shoeb, CEO Triple B, Mr Saqib and CEO BME, Mr. Wahaj Noman. The awards were presented by Mr Imran Ismail, Mr Amir Kiani, Mr Mahmood Maulvi, Mr Jai Prakash and senior members of Avalon City.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Governor Business Punjab Market Event All From Toyota Best Top

Recent Stories

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

17 minutes ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

23 minutes ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

34 minutes ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

1 hour ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

1 hour ago
NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

2 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

2 hours ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

2 hours ago
 Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, u ..

Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, unfair termination after fallin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for ..

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for Pakistani Physicians in US

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business