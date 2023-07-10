Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Sindh governor says we are committed to delivering what we promise and we only promise what we can deliver.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2023) Former Sindh Governor Sindh Mr Imran Ismail, the chairman of Avalon City, took part as a chief guest in the official ground-breaking ceremony of his project hailing the start of the “tameer se taraqee ka safar”.

The event was attended by eminent business personalities from Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad, respectable board members of Avalon City, sales agents, dealers, senior management and team of Avalon City.

While speaking at the event Mr Imran Ismail, Chairman Avalon City, said “ We are committed to delivering what we promise and we only promise what we can deliver.” He said that Avalon City is a transformational development endeavour of highest quality being executed by the best talents and experts of the country. He said that the success of the project lay in the hands of sales agents and dealers. He also thanked all his friends and colleagues who joined him at the event from across the country.

Representing the development partners of Avalon City, M. A. Aleem Khan & Sons (MAAKSONS), Mr Nadeem Khan, said that “real estate is the backbone of Pakistan's economy and delivery of Avalon City is crucial step towards bringing back the confidence of the business sector.

” He shared that “sales are the key to success of Avalon City and the sales team is what will ensure its success of.”

“We are most proud of the residential opportunities that Avalon City brings,” stated Fahad Kiani, Director Operations Avalon City. He announced the good news of the approval of the master plan (LOP) which the sales teams could now use.

Mr. Sheikh Tariq of Alpha Homes and Towers, Raja Hashim Khan, Director Reliance Group, and Zonal Sales Managers of Avalon City, Hamza Anwer and Hassan Yousuf also spoke at the event, sharing updates on the various aspects of the project. Mr Syed Bukhtiar Shah, Head of Sales Avalon City, shared the new revised rates, which, even after revision are one of the lowest in the market.

The event then concluded with the awards distribution to the top sales teams. Toyota Fortuners of 2022 model were awarded to CEO Regency, Mr Shoeb, CEO Triple B, Mr Saqib and CEO BME, Mr. Wahaj Noman. The awards were presented by Mr Imran Ismail, Mr Amir Kiani, Mr Mahmood Maulvi, Mr Jai Prakash and senior members of Avalon City.