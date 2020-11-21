UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imtiaz Is Back In Islamabad With Its 2nd Branch!

Umer Jamshaid 4 hours ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 11:32 AM

Imtiaz Is Back In Islamabad With Its 2nd Branch!

Initiated from a small kiriana shop turned into a massive retail chain in Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th November, 2020) Initiated from a small kiriana shop turned into a massive retail chain in Pakistan, Imtiaz currently has more than 7000 employees and a large number of customers growing each year. It has rooted 14 branches nationwide until now with no aim of impeding.

With that being said, Imtiaz is all set yet again to establish another outstanding branch in the vicinity of the capital city, Islamabad. Leaving the citizens impatiently eager to step into their favorite shopping zone.

The company had announced to embark on a Mega store opening ceremony that was held at the most convenient location of Gulberg Greens Expressway, as it was an accessible point for all its customers.

With the revealed necessary information, the anticipation of the citizens was greatly expected. As it was witnessed by the opening of the previous first branch in Islamabad. The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and amongst the presence of the Imtiaz family.

Excited to see this second branch of Imtiaz in Islamabad, as expected, there was a big crowd outside the branch. The aim of Imtiaz was to provide comfortable shopping with convenience and the availability of products. With this new Mega branch opening, this idea was clearly a big hit.

This novel Imtiaz Mega branch has its own several local products such as Sabiha's, Ponam, Brio’s and many other products alongside renowned international items. It also has a variety of categories including fashion, grocery, pharmacy, crockery, electronics, and much more. Making it the ultimate shopping solution for the shopaholics.

Imtiaz has undoubtedly worked diligently hard to be where it stands today. Without the consistent hard work and enthusiasm it wouldn't be possible. So shop at your ease with the finest quality products where Imtiaz welcomes you wholeheartedly.

Initiated From A Small Kiriana Shop Turned Into A Massive Retail Chain In Pakistan

  • Initiated From A Small Kiriana Shop Turned Into A Massive Retail Chain In Pakistan - Picture 24
  • Initiated From A Small Kiriana Shop Turned Into A Massive Retail Chain In Pakistan - Picture 24
  • Initiated From A Small Kiriana Shop Turned Into A Massive Retail Chain In Pakistan - Picture 24
  • Initiated From A Small Kiriana Shop Turned Into A Massive Retail Chain In Pakistan - Picture 24
  • Initiated From A Small Kiriana Shop Turned Into A Massive Retail Chain In Pakistan - Picture 24
  • Initiated From A Small Kiriana Shop Turned Into A Massive Retail Chain In Pakistan - Picture 24

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Company Gulberg Family All From

Recent Stories

TLP Chief's son Hafiz Saad Rizvi appointed as new ..

19 minutes ago

Vivo Launches OriginOS at 2020 Developer Conferenc ..

41 minutes ago

Usman Dar, minister hold open court

58 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio increases to 13.39% in Pesh ..

58 minutes ago

Two distilleries unearthed during search operation ..

58 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan T ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

    1
    Previous ImageNext Image