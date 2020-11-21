Imtiaz Is Back In Islamabad With Its 2nd Branch!

Initiated from a small kiriana shop turned into a massive retail chain in Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th November, 2020) Initiated from a small kiriana shop turned into a massive retail chain in Pakistan, Imtiaz currently has more than 7000 employees and a large number of customers growing each year. It has rooted 14 branches nationwide until now with no aim of impeding.

With that being said, Imtiaz is all set yet again to establish another outstanding branch in the vicinity of the capital city, Islamabad. Leaving the citizens impatiently eager to step into their favorite shopping zone.

The company had announced to embark on a Mega store opening ceremony that was held at the most convenient location of Gulberg Greens Expressway, as it was an accessible point for all its customers.

With the revealed necessary information, the anticipation of the citizens was greatly expected. As it was witnessed by the opening of the previous first branch in Islamabad. The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and amongst the presence of the Imtiaz family.

Excited to see this second branch of Imtiaz in Islamabad, as expected, there was a big crowd outside the branch. The aim of Imtiaz was to provide comfortable shopping with convenience and the availability of products. With this new Mega branch opening, this idea was clearly a big hit.

This novel Imtiaz Mega branch has its own several local products such as Sabiha's, Ponam, Brio’s and many other products alongside renowned international items. It also has a variety of categories including fashion, grocery, pharmacy, crockery, electronics, and much more. Making it the ultimate shopping solution for the shopaholics.

Imtiaz has undoubtedly worked diligently hard to be where it stands today. Without the consistent hard work and enthusiasm it wouldn't be possible. So shop at your ease with the finest quality products where Imtiaz welcomes you wholeheartedly.