In Costa Rica, Saving Seeds To Feed Future Generations

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 07:58 PM

In Costa Rica, saving seeds to feed future generations

In the tropical mountains of Costa Rica, scientists guard a treasure trove of seeds collected over decades as a bulwark against food insecurity and climate change

Some 6,200 samples from 125 species of squash, chilli, tomato, and other edible plants are held at the Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center (CATIE) near the town of Turrialba.

Some 6,200 samples from 125 species of squash, chilli, tomato, and other edible plants are held at the Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center (CATIE) near the town of Turrialba.

In temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius, the seeds can be kept for up to 40 years for purposes of research, genetic engineering of plants more resistant to pests, diseases, or changing weather, or to replace species that die out.

The bank "is a resource we have for use now or in the future," plant geneticist William Solano told AFP at the facility some 60 km east of the capital San Jose.

It holds seeds from 57 countries, he said, but about 90 percent are from the Central American region, collected from markets and farms or growing wild.

The CATIE stockpile, stacked on shelves in hundreds of small, silver envelopes, includes the second-largest collection of squash family seeds in the world.

Many of the seeds are not present in banks anywhere else in the world, according to the center.

